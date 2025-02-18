Winston-Salem Dash Announce First Rebrand of 2025

The Winston-Salem Dash, in partnership with Call Family Distillers, are proud to announce the first rebrand of the 2025 baseball season. On Friday, June 20 the Dash will rebrand for one game as the Winston-Salem Hooch Pooches. This night will pay homage to Winston-Salem's legendary roots in stock car racing and its connection to bootlegging during Prohibition - one of the most infamous eras in Chicago. Chicago's South Side is the hometown of the Dash's Major League Baseball affiliate, the Chicago White Sox. This high-speed, high-spirited celebration is sure to be a night to remember!

During the prohibition era, the Boston Terrier was one of the most popular breeds in the United States. This feisty pooch (Boston Terrier) who makes its rhyming name and Chicago heritage his personality, will make his debut during the Salute to Chicago game. This pooch, dressed in his bootlegging best, is set to represent those who delivered hooch in Chicago and made way for the rise of racing in North Carolina, which is home of NASCAR's Bowman Gray Stadium, located in Winston-Salem.

"We are always looking for ways to honor the rich history and traditions of our great region," said Brian DeAngelis, President and General Manager of the Dash. "This night takes two things that make North Carolina stand out and mashes them into one big event the whole community can get behind. It's a bonus that this theme also has ties to Chicago, where our parent club is located."

For the occasion, the Dash will proudly sport a Bad to the Bone jersey and cap. The jersey is a black base with grey pinstripes and a white "Hooch Pooches" wordmark across the chest. The cap is black with a fedora-wearing Boston Terrier with a bone in his mouth on the front.

The Dash are also offering an exclusive ticket package for the event, which includes a baseline ticket, a voucher for a specialty Hooch Pooch cocktail*, and a Hooch Pooches New Era adjustable cap for only $55. Purchase your tickets to the Hooch Pooch game here.

*Must be 21+ to redeem voucher for Hooch Pooch cocktail

The Winston-Salem Dash are the South Atlantic League affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. For more information, please call 336-714-2287 or visit www.wsdash.com.

