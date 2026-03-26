Winnipeg Sea Bears Welcome Home Winnipeg Product Simon Hildebrandt

Published on March 26, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Winnipeg Sea Bears News Release







Winnipeg, MB - The Winnipeg Sea Bears today signed Winnipeg product Simon Hildebrandt for the 2026 Canadian Elite Basketball League season, bringing the hometown forward back to Winnipeg for another summer in The Den.

"We are excited to welcome Simon back for the summer," said Head Coach and General Manager Mike Raimbault. "He was an integral part of the team and we can't wait to get him back on the court. His ability to space the court at his position will be a valuable asset to the team this summer."

Hildebrandt, a 6-foot-9 forward, has played two seasons with the Sea Bears. He was originally selected first overall by Winnipeg in the 2023 CEBL U SPORTS Draft, becoming the first draft pick in franchise history, and was selected again in the first round in 2024. Hildebrandt won the 2023 and 2024 CEBL U SPORTS Player of the Year (now Developmental Player of the Year) award, which recognizes the top U SPORTS/CCAA player in the professional league.

"I'm excited to return home to Winnipeg this summer and compete in front of the best fans in the CEBL, and I can't wait to get started," said Hildebrandt.

Across two seasons in the Canadian Elite Basketball League, Hildebrandt has appeared in more than 40 games for Winnipeg, averaging 19.5 minutes per game.

Hildebrandt began his university career at the University of Manitoba Bisons men's basketball, where he quickly became one of the top players in U SPORTS. As a freshman, he averaged 17 points and 5.2 rebounds per game and was named a U SPORTS All-Canadian. He followed that with a sophomore season where he averaged 16.2 points and 5.5 rebounds per game, including a career-high 41-point performance against Victoria.

He later moved to NCAA Division I, playing at the High Point Panthers men's basketball during the 2024-25 season, where he appeared in 25 games and helped the program reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time in its Division I history. He then transferred to the Washington State Cougars men's basketball ahead of the 2025-26 season, where he averaged 14.3 minutes per game and recorded a season-high 19 points, including five three-pointers, in a win over Pepperdine.

Don't miss your chance to see Simon Hildebrandt return home to Winnipeg this summer - single game tickets are on sale now.







Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from March 26, 2026

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