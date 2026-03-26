"Canadian Elite Basketball League Signing Day" Format Introduced for 2026

Published on March 26, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) News Release







Toronto, ON - The Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) is proud to announce CEBL Signing Day, coming April 8. Replacing the CEBL Draft, Signing Day will roll out across league-wide social platforms, spotlighting the next wave of elite Canadian talent as student-athletes from U SPORTS and the Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) officially sign for the 2026 season. Two athletes per team will be announced, with the possibility of more signings as the season approaches.

Since 2019, the CEBL's partnership with U SPORTS and more recently also the CCAA has built a pro-level stage where the best intercollegiate talent from coast to coast can shine. CEBL teams are incentivized to carry development players on their active rosters, with up to three developmental players eligible per game outside the Club's salary cap.

The results speak for themselves: 116 student-athletes from 44 schools across Canada have been selected by CEBL clubs through the draft process, a testament to the exceptional depth and calibre of Canadian collegiate basketball.

The world will be watching. Through the CEBL's landmark five-year broadcast partnership with CBC Sports, these talented student-athletes will get national, and global, spotlight. Marquee games will air on CBC TV, including the first-ever best-of-three CEBL Finals in league history, with every CEBL game live streamed on CBC Gem and CBC Sports YouTube and CEBL+. Canadian basketball has never been more visible and it's only getting bigger.

For the full 2026 CEBL schedule, visit cebl.ca/schedule. Details on the league's new playoff format are available at cebl.ca/playoffs, and ticket information for all CEBL games can be found at cebl.ca/tickets.







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