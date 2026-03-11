Sea Bears Sign Forward Fareed Shittu

March 11, 2026

Winnipeg, MB - The Winnipeg Sea Bears today signed Canadian forward Fareed Shittu for the 2026 Canadian Elite Basketball League season.

The six-foot-six forward from Edmonton, Alberta, brings two years of CEBL experience and a decorated U SPORTS career.

"Fareed is a high-level athlete," said Head Coach and General Manager Mike Raimbault. "He has worked hard on his game and brings a level of athleticism that few can match."

Shittu began his U SPORTS career with the UNBC Timberwolves, where he earned UNBC Timberwolves Male Rookie of the Year honours and a selection to the Canada West All-Rookie Team in 2019-20. By his third season, he earned Canada West third-team all-star honours, averaging 14.9 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2 assists per game on 38 per cent three-point shooting.

After transferring to the UBC Thunderbirds for his final two seasons, Shittu averaged 11.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 0.7 assists in 27.3 minutes per game over 18 games, including a season-high 28 points against the Winnipeg Wesmen on February 2.

"Signing with the Sea Bears was an easy decision for me," Shittu said."After speaking with coach Mike and Alex, I knew I wanted to be part of what they're building here in Winnipeg. I'm grateful for the opportunity to learn from them, and contribute to the team's success."

Shittu enters his third CEBL season. He previously signed a U SPORTS development contract with the Saskatchewan Rattlers during the 2024 season before spending the 2025 campaign with the Edmonton Stingers.

The 2026 Sea Bears schedule is now available.







