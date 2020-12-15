Wings Host Food Drive to Benefit Boys & Girls Club

The Rochester Red Wings will be hosting a food drive to benefit the hundreds of children and families that are supported by the Boys and Girls Clubs of Rochester on December 16-19 at Frontier Field. Individuals and companies interested in donating can drop off bags of food in the VIP parking lot or at the Red Wings Team Store from 11 am - 5 pm December 16, 17 and 18, and in the team store only on Saturday, December 19 from 10 am - 2 pm. Everyone that donates will receive a 20% off coupon that can be used at the Red Wings Team store, in person or online at RedWingsBaseball.com.

Suggested items for donation include:

1. Canned fish and lean meats

2. Peanut Butter/ other nut butters

3. Canned soups and stews

4. Cereal

5. Shelf stable milk

6. Whole Grains

7. Canned Fruits and Vegetables

8. Pasta, pasta sauce and canned tomatoes

9. Packaged snacks

Please avoid donating:

1. Perishable products

2. Home canned or Homemade goods

3. Non Food Items

4. Expired items

"The Boys & Girls Club of Rochester is honored that the Rochester Red Wings are hosting a food drive to help the Club with the lack of food not only in our community but the entire country. With no guarantee of a new stimulus package, the Club anticipates a rise in the number of families who will need food support," said Dwayne Mahoney, Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Rochester.

"The Red Wings are proud to give our fans the opportunity to help the Boys and Girls Clubs of Rochester serve its families. Food insecurity is at such a high level right now, with the need greater than ever. People in our community want to help, but don't always know how, so we are glad to facilitate this important effort in time for the holidays, " said Red Wings President/CEO/COO Naomi Silver, who also serves as Board Chair for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Rochester.

The Red Wings would like to thank Zweigle's, celebrating thier 140th anniversary this year, DiPaolo Baking Company and Lidestri Foods for kick-starting the food drive. Zweigle's donated 30 cases of Chicken Chorizo and DiPaolo Baking Company donated a corresponding number of hot dog rolls to pair with the sausages. Lidestri Foods was kind enough to donate 15 cases of 45 oz. jars of Francesco Rinaldi pasta sauce.

