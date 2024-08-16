Wings Add Head Equipment Manager, Alex Laven to Hockey Operations Staff

The Aberdeen Wings, proud members of the North American Hockey League are pleased to announce the addition of Alex Laven as Head Equipment Manager to the Hockey Operations staff. Alex joins the Wings after former Head Equipment Manager Freddy Peters accepted a role with the Rapid City Rush of the ECHL. "Alex is going to we a great addition to the Wings Hockey operations staff. He is a very detailed person with a high work ethic." - Wings Head Coach & GM Scott Langer.

Alex comes to Aberdeen after spending the summer as the Visiting Assistant Equipment & Clubhouse Manager for the St. Paul Saints. Alex also spent time assisting in the operations of the NCAA Division 3 Women's Hockey Frozen Four and Championships as well as the Head Equipment Manager of the Men's Hockey Program at the University of Wisconsin - River Falls, where he recently graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration. Alex will be moving to Aberdeen with his Girlfriend Sara who is finishing graduate school pursuing her MBA.

""I'm extremely excited and honored to be joining the Aberdeen Wings organization and couldn't be happier to get back into the hockey world. It's an exciting opportunity to contribute to a team with such a strong reputation, and I look forward to bringing my experience and passion to the Wings" -Alex Laven

The Wings kick off the season with four exhibition games. September 7th & 8th vs. the Estevan Bruins at the Odde Ice Center and September 13th @ Watertown and 14th vs. Watertown. For season ticket information contact Aaron @ 605-380-5852

