Wind Surge Unveil Food Identity

WICHITA, Kansas - A midwestern/Wichita food dish is coming to Riverfront Stadium this season for a fun-filled weekend. The Wichita Wind Surge will take the field as a new identity on April 19th and 20th. The Surge will take the field as a terrific comfort food: The Wichita Chili Buns.

Riverfront Stadium will offer the delicacy in its concessions stand pairing the cinnamon roll with a cup of chili. The team will also have several promotions that weekend to pair with the food.

The cap will be a cream-colored hat with a crimson brim and piping hot bowl of chili with the cinnamon roll topped with icing. The team's jersey is crimson red colored with Wichita Chili Buns scripted across the chest in cream with details along the side of the jersey in cream color.

The Wind Surge have had success as the Turbo Tubs, the Tumba Vacas, The Monrovians and the Wranglers over the past few seasons and now have the appetite to dive into the food business. Over the past few years, Minor League Baseball teams have switched their team's name to a local food for select games.

The Wind Surge open their season on April 5th at Riverfront Stadium against the Frisco RoughRiders (Texas Rangers). Individual tickets, group sales and hospitality areas are currently on-sale.

