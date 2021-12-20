Wind Surge Give Back in 2021

2021 was a year full of firsts for the Wichita Wind Surge. In addition to bringing affiliated baseball back to Wichita, the inaugural season was also an opportunity for the Wind Surge to give back to a community that has rallied so much support around the new stadium and new team. Various programs and partnerships were put in place to help support several non-profit and philanthropic organizations around the Wichita and Sedgwick County community.

Cancer Awareness Night

The first of many valuable partnerships involved the Wind Surge joining forces with Central Kansas Cancer Center and McPherson College. This alliance was aimed at raising funds and awareness for the battle against cancer. The Wind Surge designed a unique Cancer Awareness Jersey that was worn by each player during the 2021 Cancer Awareness Night at Riverfront Stadium. After the game, these game- worn jerseys were auctioned off to raise money for the American Cancer Society. We were happy to donate $4,375 to the American Cancer Society to aid in their fight to find a cure for cancer.

Schwechheimer Family Foundation

The Schwechheimer Family Foundation also made its debut during the 2021 season. A 501(c)(3) organization, the Schwechheimer Family Foundation aims to support and foster underserved community members and bring the history of Wichita baseball back to life. The corporation seeks to provide opportunities for the general public to increase their understanding of Wichita's baseball history and community pursuits. Fundraising efforts for the foundation included a 50/50 raffle during all home games, auctioning off specialty military appreciation jerseys, and the sale of 2021 inaugural season patches which featured late managing general partner, Lou Schwechheimer.

Home Runs for Charity

During the 2021 season, Wind Surge fans also witnessed our collaboration with Fidelity Bank and League 42 in our Home Runs for Charity fundraising sponsorship. League 42 is a non-profit organization, founded in July 2013, that has a goal of ensuring that urban children can have an opportunity to play baseball without the exorbitant costs of playing in organized leagues. Through this sponsorship, each time a Wind Surge player hit a homerun during a Wind Surge home game, Fidelity Bank and the Wind Surge would donate $100 to League 42. During the 2021 season, Fidelity Bank and the Wichita Wind Surge proudly donated $6,900 to League 42 in order to assist the organization in fulfilling their mission.

Outside the Ballpark

Our passion for giving back to the community did not stop with the end of the baseball season in late September. During the off season, many members of the Wind Surge front office continue to volunteer their time and efforts in the community. Staff have participated in many ways, including volunteering with the Kansas Food Bank, Salvation Army, Toys for Tots and Operation Holiday Wearhouse.

Planning for the 2022 season is well underway, and that includes the integration of community partnerships and collaboration. The 2022 season will feature many new community partnerships, and we are looking forward to continuing our mission of giving back to Wichita and surrounding communities.

