Wind Surge Fall Behind 2-0, Series Moves to Wichita

September 22, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Wichita Wind Surge News Release







SPRINGDALE, AR - The Wind Surge offense was stabilized in game two, and now trail 2-0 in the championship series. The series now shifts to Wichita for game three on Friday evening.

The story for the Wind Surge tonight was missed opportunities. In total, Wichita left ten runners on base tonight. The Surge had runners on first and second for the first four innings of the game. The Naturals were able to record three double plays within the four innings to help them out, and Wichita never found home plate despite the ideal circumstances. Cole Sands was keeping the game from getting out of reach, but the Naturals were able to breakthrough the scoreless tie in the bottom of the fourth. Northwest Arkansas scored their first run on a Vinnie Pasquantino RBI double to left field. With two runners on and two outs later in the inning, Freddy Fermin hit a sky-high pop fly to shortstop that drifted towards second base. Jermaine Palacios was unable to make the catch and the Naturals scored both runners on base for a 3-0 lead.

Wichita got on the board in the top of the fifth inning. Aaron Whitefield led off with a single to left field. Whitefield was later moved to second on a balk and to third on a flyout to right field to end up at third and one out. D.J. Burt brought Whitefield with another fly ball to right field, allowing Whitefield to tag and score for the first run of the game for Wichita.

The Northwest Arkansas offense came to life once again in the bottom of the sixth to seemingly put the game out of reach for Wichita. With runners on second and third, Meibrys Viloria single on a line drive to center field to plate another two runs for the Naturals and push their lead to 5-1 late in the game.

Cole Sands lasted 5.0 innings in the start tonight for Wichita. Sands allowed five runs on seven hits and struck out four. Alex Phillips, Zach Neff, and Hector Lujan closed out the game allowing just one hit each and three total strikeouts.

NOTES - The Surge defense had three caught stealing's in the game and an outfield assist. The Surge are two for twenty with runners in scoring position and have left 18 men on base.

COMING UP: Wichita will play game three of the series against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals, Friday evening (09/24). First pitch is set for 7:05 pm from Riverfront Stadium in Wichita, KS. Wichita will start RHP Austin Schulfer (6-8, 4.34 ERA) against Northwest Arkansas RHP Drew Parrish (5-4, 3.36 ERA).

PROMOTION: Postgame Fireworks

RADIO/TV: KGSO 1410 AM and 93.9 FM, MiLB.TV and Windsurge.com.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...





Double-A Central League Stories from September 22, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.