Wind Surge Encouraging Fans to Donate to League 42 After the Recent Theft of the Jackie Robinson Statue at McAdams Park

January 27, 2024 - Texas League (TL) - Wichita Wind Surge News Release







The Wichita Wind Surge are saddened by the recent theft of The Jackie Robinson Statue at McAdams Park. The club is providing the link for our community to help in raising money to replace the statue.

"This is a terrible thing to happen in our city". said Jay Miller, Wind Surge President. "League 42 has done so much for this community, and we want to help any way we can."

The link to make a donation to The League 42 Foundation: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=NXHW8MQTY6L24

The Wind Surge have had a tremendous partnership with League 42 over the past three seasons and look forward to continuing for years to come.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from January 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.