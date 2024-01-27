Drillers to Host Job Fair Tuesday, February 6 at ONEOK Field

Step up to the plate, the Drillers are hiring for the 2024 season! The annual Drillers Job Fair will be held at ONEOK Field on Tuesday, February 6 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm.

Spend the summer under baseball skies, earning some extra money with the Tulsa Drillers crew. A variety of Game Day positions are available, and on-site interviews will be conducted to fill all job openings.

Attendees are encouraged to fill out the online Gameday Application prior to attending the Job Fair. Available positions include:

Parking Attendants

Ushers

Ticket Takers

Ticket Sellers

Merchandisers

Promo Team Members

Suite & Hospitality Ambassadors

Hornby's Hangout Attendants

Bartenders

Deck Runners

In-seat Runners

Cashiers

Cooks

Warehouse Workers

Utility Crew

Camera Ops

Game Day Interns (Promotions, Merchandise, Marketing & Creative Teams)

All new employees will earn a minimum of $11.25 per hour and are eligible to work most all Drillers games and other special events at ONEOK Field, beginning in March.

We'll see you at the ballpark at 4:00 pm on February 6th!

