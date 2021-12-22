Wind Surge Announce ESPN Radio Partnership

WICHITA, Kansas - The Wichita Wind Surge and ESPN Wichita (KKGQ 92.3 FM) announced a new partnership today, extending from the ballpark to the airways and beyond. In addition to the exclusive rights to broadcast Wind Surge home and road games beginning in 2022, ESPN will also have a physical presence at Riverfront Stadium year-round.

"We are very excited to work with ESPN Wichita and their influential group of locally owned and operated stations in sports to grow the presence of the Wind Surge in the region, and to support Wichita and Kansas sports," Jordan Kobritz CEO/Partner.

ESPN Wichita 92.3 will have a new home at Riverfront Stadium, where they will broadcast four hours of live coverage, including The Shane Dennis Show and The Pulse with Pat Strathman most weekdays from the on-air studio facing McLean Boulevard and the Arkansas River. Wind Surge broadcaster Tim Grubbs will also have a regular show on the station, talking Wind Surge, Twins, Minor League Baseball and much more.

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with the Wichita Wind Surge, who brought baseball back to Wichita with a stadium that rivals no other in MiLB" said ESPN Wichita Manager Chad Boeger. "As the Wind Surge's official broadcast partner, we look forward to being the home to exclusive content for many years to come. We are excited to bring our listeners the best, most comprehensive coverage of the Wichita Wind Surge on the top new sports station in Wichita, ESPN 92.3, locally owned and affiliated with the preeminent sports radio station in the Midwest, Sports Radio 810 WHB in Kansas City."

For all of the updates and latest coverage of Wind Surge Baseball, and the ESPN partnership, follow the Wind Surge at windsurge.com and on social media @WindSurgeICT, and ESPN Wichita 92.3FM at espnwichita.com.

