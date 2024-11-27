Win Big in the Dragons Holiday 50/50 Raffle

DAYTON, OHIO - The Dayton Dragons Foundation has launched a special online 50/50 raffle with proceeds benefitting The Dayton Dragons Foundation.

Starting Friday, November 29 through Thursday, December 12, 2024, one lucky fan will win 50% of the jackpot. The other half of the net proceeds will benefit The Dayton Dragons Foundation. The starting jackpot will begin at $5,000.

"Each season, we host 50/50 raffles inside Day Air Ballpark and online to support various causes in our community through the Dragons Foundation" said Dragons President, Robert Murphy. "We're excited to host a fully online sales effort to benefit our great foundation, the Dayton Dragons Foundation. We are also very pleased to partner with Day Air Credit Union in making this happen."

"We're proud to partner with the Dayton Dragons to support the Dragons Foundation for the Holiday 50/50 raffle," said Joe Eckley, Vice President of Marketing and Business Development at Day Air Credit Union. "This partnership reflects our shared commitment to making a meaningful impact in the lives of those we serve, helping to strengthen organizations and uplift communities throughout the Dayton area."

Raffle tickets are now available online at www.DaytonDragons5050.com in the following amounts:

1. $10.00 receives Two (2) Raffle Tickets; or

2. $25.00 receives Ten (10) Raffle Tickets; or

3. $50.00 receives Forty (40) Raffle Tickets

Each ticket purchased will be considered one (1) entry into the raffle. Fans must be 18 years or older and be in the state of Ohio at the time of purchase to enter. The winning ticket number will be announced on December 13, 2024. Buy tickets now and find the official rules at www.DaytonDragons5050.com

This online 50/50 raffle website uses geo-tracking; you must be located in the state of Ohio when you participate. As such, you must allow location settings on your computer/device for it to recognize your location and to participate. There may be some instances where a work/company computer will block the site. If this occurs, please note you should be able to use your cell phone or personal device or home computer to participate.

The Dayton Dragons Foundation provides necessary funding and resources to support countless donations, charitable giving requests, in-kind donations, unique game experiences, and community-wide programs which the Dragons support every year. We know our work will never be complete when it comes to building ourselves into the fabric of the Dayton region, which is why we strive to do more and make a larger impact through our position as Dayton's hometown team. All of this isn't possible without assistance from you, to help build the Dayton Dragons Foundation.

By supporting the Dragons Foundation, you will be assisting us with providing those in our community with the ability to attend Dragons games, support various charitable programs such as the Dragons MVP Program, the Community All-Star Program that has recognized organizations such as Crayons to Classrooms, Ohio Task Force 1, the Norma J. Ross Memorial Foundation and numerous others, our Homerun Challenge that donates 1,000 meals per home run to the Dayton Foodbank, and many more!

