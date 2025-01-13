Win a Trip for Four to Miami Marlins FanFest in Blue Wahoos Social Media Contest

January 13, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release







PENSACOLA, FL - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos are offering four fans a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to receive a VIP experience at Miami Marlins FanFest, held at loanDepot Park on Saturday, February 8.

The winning entrant will receive round-trip airfare from Pensacola International Airport to Miami International Airport, hotel accommodations in Miami, tickets to Miami Marlins FanFest presented by ADT, and spending money to make the most of their South Florida experience.

Fans interested in entering the contest are asked to post a video, no more than 60 seconds in length, on social media and tag @bluewahoosbball to show why they are deserving of the trip. Creativity, humor and local Pensacola flavor are encouraged. After the submission window closes on Friday, January 31, the winner(s) will be chosen by a committee of Blue Wahoos front office staff.

"As we prepare for the 2025 season at Blue Wahoos Stadium, we thought this would be a great way to get our fans excited for the year ahead and reinforce our organization's strong partnership with the Marlins," said Blue Wahoos team president Jonathan Griffith. "While Miami's beaches have nothing on the Emerald Coast, early February is the perfect time to start thinking about warmer weather and the summer fun that lies ahead."

The Blue Wahoos have been affiliated with the Miami Marlins since the 2021 season. In that time, the Blue Wahoos have enjoyed four consecutive winning seasons, two playoff appearances and one Southern League Championship. 22 Blue Wahoos have ascended from Pensacola to make their MLB debuts with the Marlins since the affiliation began, including current players Valente Bellozo, Edward Cabrera, Griffin Conine, Nick Fortes, Max Meyer, Dane Myers, Andrew Nardi, Eury Pérez, Javier Sanoja and George Soriano.

The Blue Wahoos begin their 2025 Southern League season on Friday, April 4 as they host the Biloxi Shuckers. Mini plans, group outings and season tickets are available now at Blue Wahoos.com and the Blue Wahoos Stadium box office.

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos are the Double-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins. Founded in 2012, they have won Southern League Championships in 2017 and 2022. Their mission is to improve the quality of life for people in their community, and to make Pensacola the best place to live in the world.

