Alabama to Host North Alabama at Toyota Field on March 25

MADISON, Alabama - The Alabama Crimson Tide baseball team will return to Toyota Field on Tuesday, March 25, at 6:05 pm to face off against the North Alabama Lions. Gates will open at 4:30 pm.

Tickets start at just $8 and will be on sale to the general public beginning Wednesday, January 15, at 10 am. They can be purchased online at //trashpandasbaseball.com/rolltide, in person at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office at Toyota Field, or by phone at 256-325-1403 ext. 1. Fans can sign up to receive early access on Tuesday, January 15,.

Alabama will be playing in Madison for the third consecutive season. The Crimson Tide holds a 2-0 record at Toyota Field following a 6-3 victory over Belmont on March 26, 2024. Under first-year head coach Rob Vaughn, the Crimson Tide finished the 2024 season 33-24 and made their second straight tournament appearance. Alabama made its inaugural appearance at Toyota Field on March 28, 2023, in a 10-4 victory over Middle Tennessee.

The North Alabama Lions are scheduled to play four games at Toyota Field in 2025, including a three-game weekend series against Army West Point from Friday, February 14, to Sunday, February 16. The Lions concluded the 2024 season with a record of 18-35-1.

In case of inclement weather, the game will be rescheduled for the same time on Wednesday, March 26.

For the latest on events taking place at Toyota Field, visit //trashpandasbaseball.com/events. The Trash Pandas will open their fifth season at Toyota Field on Friday, April 4, against the Chattanooga Lookouts. Fans can now start booking group outings for the 2025 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or by calling the group sales department directly at (256) 325-1403 option 2. 20-Game Mini Plans and single-game ticket vouchers are also available at tptix.com.

