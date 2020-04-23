Wilton High Schooler Wins STEM Award

BISMARCK, ND - The Bismarck Larks, MDU Resources and Gateway to Science selected Emilie Filipek as the 2020 STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) Super-Star. The junior from Wilton Public School was chosen for her outstanding problem-solving skills, her hard work, dedication and ability to overcome adversity.

"Filipek lives on a ranch and has put all of these skills into action both on the ranch and at school," Filipek's teacher Stacy Boeshans said. "She is creative, works well with others, and is a great problem solver."

There were also five other standout students selected as STEM All-Stars to be recognized throughout the Larks 2020 season. They include fourth grader Jacob Hynek from Stanley Elementary School, eighth grader Ayden Olson from Wachter Middle School, eighth grader Trinity Pitzer from Mandan Middle School, junior Audrey Davenport from Minot Public School and senior Kaitlyn Mertz from Career Academy in Bismarck.

"MDU Resources is proud to partner with the Bismarck Larks and Gateway to Science to elevate the best and brightest young minds in our community through the STEM All Star Program," said Cory Fong, MDU Resources Director of Communications and Public Affairs. "At MDU Resources, our tagline is Building a Strong America and that begins with our youth. Congratulations to all the nominees and this year's STEM All Stars!"

Each of these STEM All-Stars will receive a personalized Larks jersey, four tickets to a select Larks game, a story in the Larks game day program, on-field recognition, the chance to throw out the first pitch and a one-year student membership to Gateway to Science.

Filipek will be recognized as the Super-Star during STEM Education Night on June 18. She will receive all the above All-Star perks plus a personalized radio ad highlighting her STEM achievements and promoting STEM Education Night at the ballpark. She will also get the opportunity to display her STEM project(s) during the STEM expo and get a pizza party at Gateway to Science.

The Larks season is scheduled to start on time on May 26. STEM Education Night at the ballpark is on June 18. For more information and to secure your tickets for the 2020 season, go to www.larksbaseball.com.

