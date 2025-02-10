Willmar Stingers Accepting Applications for Share the Glove Program

February 10, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar Stingers News Release







Willmar, MN - The Willmar Stingers are excited to announce the organization is accepting applications for the Share the Glove Youth Softball Equipment Grant Program in conjunction with the Northwoods League Foundation. The Share the Glove program provides youth baseball and softball equipment annually in every Northwoods League market. Entering its eighth year of the Share the Glove initiative, the Northwoods League Foundation has awarded more than $220,000 in baseball and softball equipment to youth organizations.

The Northwoods League Foundation ("Foundation") is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that serves as a vehicle to transform a shared passion for baseball into positive change and support for communities. The Mission of the Northwoods League Foundation is: To utilize the game of baseball to enrich the quality of life for children and families with an enduring and caring focus on Northwoods League communities.

In support of this mission, the Foundation has announced it is continuing its Share the Glove initiative launched in 2018 for the 2025 season. The Foundation will be awarding twenty-four (24) equipment grants, to youth baseball and softball organizations across the twenty-four (24) communities in which a Northwoods League Affiliate currently operates.

What is the grant?

The grant is a standardized set of Rawlings equipment, sized for youth ages 9-12. There will be thirteen (12) baseball grants and twelve (12) softball grants awarded. Each grant includes:

(1) Set of catcher's gear (helmet, chest protector, shin guards, mitt)

(6) Batting helmets

(9) Fielding gloves (7 RH, 2 LH)

(1) Bucket of practice softballs

(3) Bats (27 in. 28 in. 29 in)

Who is eligible to receive the grant?

The following criteria must be met in order to be eligible to receive the grant:

Organization qualifies as a 501(c)(3) organization, school or school-based program, or community-based organization as defined under US IRC section 501(c)(3);

Organization is not an individual, for-profit business, political, or religious organization;

Organization provides opportunities for kids ages 9-12 to play baseball or softball within a community that is served by a Northwoods League affiliate.

How will grant applications be accepted and awarded?

Affiliate teams will be accepting grant applications from organizations within their community. The Foundation will not directly accept applications. The Foundation has designated which twelve (12) communities will be awarded baseball grants and which twelve (12) communities will be awarded softball grants. For the 2025 season, the Stingers are awarding a softball grant to one area organization. The deadline to apply for the 2025 grant is April 15.

Application:

https://bit.ly/4hxeyCQ

If your organization wishes to apply for this grant, please complete the application form below. The grant recipient will be chosen by the Northwoods League Foundation and be notified by the Stingers Office in early May. Any questions relating to the application, or Share the Glove Initiative can be directed to the Willmar Stingers office by calling 320-222-2010

For more information about the Stingers or to purchase a 2025 7-game plan, or full/half season ticket packages, call the Stingers front office at 320-222-2010 or email info@willmarstingers.com.

The 2025 Stingers season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from February 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.