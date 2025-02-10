I-41 Showdown Presented by Holiday Automotive Returns for a Fourth Time

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders and the Green Bay Rockers will play the fourth annual I-41 Showdown at Neuroscience Group Field, home of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, on Thursday, June 12. The game is presented by Holiday Automotive and first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. The 2022 contest marked the first Northwoods League game played in a current minor league stadium. The two clubs are separated by just 70 miles via I-41 and face each other 12 times this season.

Tickets for the I-41 Showdown are offered for just $5, courtesy of WFRV-TV Channel 5, and are now available for purchase by contacting the Dock Spiders or Timber Rattlers Ticket Offices.

"The I-41 Showdown has been a major highlight over the past three seasons," said Dock Spiders General Manager Jim Misudek. "It's been a fantastic opportunity for fans from Fond du Lac, Green Bay, and the Fox Cities to enjoy the game in such a state-of-the-art facility. Our players and fans are incredibly fortunate to experience the incredible amenities this venue has to offer."

"The I-41 Showdown gives our players a unique glimpse into the inner workings of minor league baseball, which is an important step in their development," said Rockers Vice President and General Manager John Fanta. "It also allows our fans to follow the Rockers on the road as we take on one of our top rivals."

"The Northwoods League is thrilled to continue the tradition of showcasing our talented collegiate players at one of the premier minor league ballparks in the nation," said Northwoods League President/Commissioner Ryan Voz. "The ongoing partnership between the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders and the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers creates an unforgettable experience for both the players and fans alike. Hosting the Dock Spiders and Green Bay Rockers in Appleton highlights the league's commitment to providing exceptional opportunities for growth and development on and off the field."

"The I-41 showdown is an opportunity for families from across Northeast Wisconsin to enjoy a fun, affordable evening out," according to Michael Shannon, Jr. of Holiday Automotive. "Sponsoring the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders' home game in Appleton helps us to remind fans from Green Bay, Fond du Lac, and the Fox Cities that a visit to Holiday isn't far, but always "Worth the Trip!""

This game falls on a Thursday, which makes it a "Craft Brews & Brats Night." Fans may enjoy brats for $3 and fans of legal drinking age may enjoy 16 oz. craft beer for $3 each on June 12. Fans who secure Dock Spiders Season Tickets for 2025 will receive a ticket to this game as part of their season ticket packages when season tickets are distributed. Contact the Dock Spiders Ticket Office at (920) 907-9833 for more information.

The Dock Spiders will begin their ninth season of Northwoods League play during the spring of 2025. Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

