Williams Wins Rawlings Gold Glove© as Best Defensive Shortstop in MiLB

Charleston, SC - Minor League Baseball © and Rawlings Sporting Goods Company, Inc. announced on Tuesday that Charleston RiverDogs shortstop Carson Williams was named a 2022 Rawlings Gold Glove© recipient for his defensive excellence at the position. Williams is the first RiverDogs player to receive the honor.

Winners at each position were selected from players in the 11 full-season Minor Leagues. Each player will receive his own Rawlings Gold Glove Award, modeled after the iconic award given to Major League Baseball's top defensive players, during the 2023 season.

Williams handled 401 total chances, helped turn 59 double plays and finished with 252 assists in 108 games in the Holy City. The 19-year-old was selected by Tampa Bay in the first round (28th overall) of the 2021 MLB Draft out of Torrey Pines High School in San Diego, California.

