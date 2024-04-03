Wilken Powers Shuckers To 7-0, Exhibition Win, Over Pearl River

BILOXI, MS - Brock Wilken picked up right where he left off in 2023 with a single, two walks and a two-run home run to left in the Biloxi Shuckers 7-0 win over the Pearl River Community College Wildcats at Shuckers Ballpark on Wednesday night. The seven-inning game marked the final tune-up for the Shuckers before Opening Day on Friday, April 5 against the Montgomery Biscuits at 6:35 p.m.

Chad Patrick got the Shuckers' pitching staff off to a roaring start with a perfect first inning with three strikeouts, including a looking strikeout to end the inning. Justin Yeager and Nate Peterson then combined for three strikeouts over four batters to keep the game scoreless through two and a half innings.

In the bottom of the third, the Shuckers jumped on the board with an RBI double off the centerfield wall from Wes Clarke, scoring Brock Wilken from first and giving Biloxi a 1-0 lead. One batter later, Ethan Murray smashed a ground-run double to right, scoring Clarke and giving Biloxi a 2-0 lead.

Two innings later, Wilken lifted off with a two-run home run off the foul pole in left, extending Biloxi's lead to 4-0. The Shuckers then tallied three in the seventh after a wild pitch scored Wilken from third, an RBI groundout from Darrien Miller and an RBI double from Zavier Warren.

Eight Shuckers pitchers combined for the shutout while striking out 10 and not allowing a walk against the Wildcats lineup. The Shuckers also combined for five extra-base hits, including four doubles. Wilken tallied the lone multi-hit performance of the night, and reached base four times.

The Shuckers open the 2024 season on Friday, April 5 against the Montgomery Biscuits. The Shuckers will Blast off the Season with their first Fireworks Friday. Fans are encouraged to stay after the final out for the best fireworks show on the Coast presented by Waste Pro. Fans will receive a 2024 magnet schedule courtesy of WLOX at the gate.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2024 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

