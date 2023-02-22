Wild Things Sign Rookie Outfielder Robert Chayka

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Wild Things announced today the signing of outfielder Robert Chayka, who played his final three seasons of college ball at Kentucky Wesleyan.

In 2022, Chayka slashed .336/.398/.521 in 2022 in 54 games. He scored 53 runs and hit 11 doubles, a triple and nine home runs while he drove in 43. In 2021, the Chicago, Illinois, native played in 37 games and slashed .352/.419/.484 with nine doubles, a triple, two home runs and 16 RBI. He did not appear in a game in 2020.

Chayka played in the California Winter League season that just finished up. He went 10-for-25 at the dish with five RBI playing for the Canada A's, managed by Tri-City bench coach Thomas Incaviglia. The limited sample size, 25-AB sample size was tied for fourth in the CWL.

He spent his first two seasons of college baseball at the NJCAA's Spoon River College. As a freshman in 2018, he hit .331 with nine RBI in 42 games and stole 17 bases. In 2019, he hit .423 in 46 games with 21 RBI, 40 runs and 19 stolen bases. His OPS was 1.080.

The most up to date roster is available on the Wild Things' website.

