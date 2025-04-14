Wild Things Sign IF Jarrett Burney from CWL, Reinhardt University

April 14, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things have signed infielder Jarrett Burney, who finished up the California Winter League leader in batting average this past winter, to the roster in advance of camp beginning next week.

Burney finished 21-for-50 (.420) at the dish in 15 CWL games and notched five doubles, a triple and 11 RBI. He walked five times to four strikeouts, stole six bases and scored 15 runs. The success at the dish did not come as a surprise, as Burney had a stellar four-year collegiate career at Reinhardt University before being named Okotoks Dawgs Rookie of the Year for the Western Canadian Baseball League champion Dawgs last summer.

With the Dawgs, Burney hit .441 (56-for-127) in 35 games. He scored 36 times, hit eight doubles, three triples and two homers. The right-handed stick drove in 21, stole 12 out of 15 bases and walked more times (16) than he fanned (14). The stint saw Burney get on base at a .507 clip and slug at a .598 clip, good for a 1.105 OPS.

In four seasons at Reinhardt, Burney slashed .345/.428/.480 with 36 doubles, nine triples, 17 home runs and 158 RBI. Those impressive numbers for the Eagles (NAIA) went along with 82-for-97 in the stolen-base department, 91 walks drawn and 81 strikeouts in 937 plate appearances. His best season was undoubtedly his senior year in 2024, in which he sported a slash line of .367/.436/.562 with 14 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 54 RBI. He stole 23 of 25 bases that season.

He hit over .350 in each of his final three college seasons and drove in at least 39 runs in all three as well. Burney has played multiple infield positions as well as a little bit of outfield in his time on the diamond since the start of college.

Frontier League Stories from April 14, 2025

