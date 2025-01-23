Wild Things Sign 2018 10th Rounder, Former Twins Farmhand Regi Grace

January 23, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things have signed right-handed pitcher Regi Grace, a former Minnesota Twins farmhand that reached as high as Double-A after being drafted in 2018's 10th Round out of Madison Central High School in his home state of Mississippi.

Grace spent the 2024 season pitching from the bullpen in Wichita, the Double-A affiliate of the Twins. He posted a 4.19 ERA in 31 games and struck out 34 in 43 innings of work. It was his sixth season of affiliated work in the Twins organization after his draft selection.

The righty split time in 2023 between two affiliates. He appeared in 27 games (one start) with Wichita and in 17 games (all relief appearances) with the Cedar Rapids Kernels (A+). With the Wind Surge that season, he had a 4.11 ERA and two saves in 50.1 innings. He allowed only 40 hits and 23 walks to 53 strikeouts. In 23.1 innings with Cedar Rapids, Grace allowed 12 hits and four runs (three earned) with five walks and 30 strikeouts. Those stints combined were good for a 3.18 ERA in 2023 in 44 games (one start). He had seven saves in total in 2023.

He spent time with three different affiliates in 2022: three games with High-A Cedar Rapids, one with the FCL Twins (Rk) and 33 with the Fort Myers club (A). He was 4-3 between the three teams and made 37 total appearances (three starts). He had two saves in 60.1 innings pitched. In that work, he struck out 78. In 2021, he appeared in only nine games, eight of which were for Fort Myers (A). He posted a 2.59 ERA in 31.1 innings with 35 punchouts to just 11 walks and 20 hits allowed. Regi was with rookie affiliates in the GCL in 2018 and 2019 to start his pro career.

The 10th rounder in 2018 was drafted out of Madison Central High School after going 7-2 his senior season with a 1.31 ERA. He had 32 RBI at the plate that season and tossed a no-hitter. He was part of a combined no-hitter for Fort Myers in September of 2021, as the Mighty Mussels used four pitchers to throw a seven-inning no-hitter against the Tampa Tarpoons, the franchise's first no-no since 2011. He was originally committed to play at Mississippi State University before heading to pro ball after being picked in the 2018 draft.

Grace will enter his first season of Indy ball when he reports for the Wild Things in mid-April.

