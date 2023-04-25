Wild Things Select Two RHPs at Frontier League Draft

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things have selected two right-handed pitchers in this year's Frontier League Draft as part of the Tryout Camp held in Sauget, Illinois, at Grizzlies Ballpark. The newest additions to the Spring Training roster are Tim Sabo (16th overall) and Joseph Brennan (31st overall).

Sabo comes to the Wild Things a 2016 graduate of Hopewell High School in Aliquippa, Pennsylvania. Most recently, he was with Florida Southern College. He pitched in three games in 2020, going 1-0 with a 1.50 ERA in six innings (yielded two runs, one earned). With the Vikings in high school, he earned varsity letters in baseball and football and was class valedictorian. In his baseball career at Hopewell, he hit .345 and had a 2.41 ERA with a no hitter.

Brennan's story is unique. In his first full season on the diamond last year, the 31-year old appeared in 11 games for the Tupper Lake Riverpigs of the Empire League. He was 3-2 and threw 38 innings with 39 strikeouts. In 2021, he pitched in two games for the Saranac Lake Surge (Empire League). He had been in finance after a standout football career in high school that saw him leave Camden Catholic High School as New Jersey's top-rated quarterback. He also earned letters in baseball and basketball in high school before going to Wisconsin, where he served as backup to former Badger turned Seattle Seahawk and Denver Broncos' QB Russell Wilson. He then went to Towson.

The Wild Things' first practice is slated for Thursday morning as the team prepares for an exhibition slate that sees competition from the Black Sox, Lake Erie Crushers and Florence Y'alls. The season opener is slated for the 12th of May against Evansville on the road with the home opener scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Tuesday, May 16 at Wild Things Park against New York.

The most up to date roster is available on the Wild Things' website.

