Wild Things' RHP Stephen Knapp Returning on Option in 2023

March 21, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - With the exercising of his contract for the 2023 season, right hander Stephen Knapp is set for a return to Washington after appearing 13 games for the Wild Things in 2022.

Knapp, who wrapped his college career at Bellevue (NAIA) with 15 wins over his final two seasons across 30 appearances (29 starts), signed with Washington midseason in 2022 after starting the year with the Québec Capitales. He appeared in 10 games with Québec and logged 10.1 innings. He fanned 11. With Washington last season, he appeared in 13 games, nine of which were starts. He was 4-3 with a 3.42 ERA. In 50 innings, he allowed 19 runs, walked 11 and struck out 33. He had a 2.33 ERA in games he pitched in that the team won (seven appearances, five starts).

The righty was the starting pitcher for Washington's 1000th win as a franchise, August 12 at Gateway.

In 2021, Knapp pitched for Equipe Québec. In 26 appearances, he posted a 2.37 ERA and fanned 26 over 38 innings. He played for the Road Warrior Black Sox in 2020 as part of the summer pod at Wild Things Park and saw six games of time on the mound. In that work, he totaled 6.2 innings and allowed just one run on seven hits with two walks.

The most up to date roster is available on the Wild Things' website.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from March 21, 2023

Wild Things' RHP Stephen Knapp Returning on Option in 2023 - Washington Wild Things

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.