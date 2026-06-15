Wild Things to Host Red, White & Wild Event July 3 at EQT Park with Help from Local Partners

Published on June 15, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things, along with The Washington Observer-Reporter, Washington County Tourism Promotion Agency and Range Resources have announced an event that will take place at EQT Park on Friday, July 3. The event, "Red, White, and Wild," is a one-day event, celebrating the United States' 250th anniversary with Stars, Strings and Fireworks!

All are invited to the park to enjoy the sounds of local artists, Colby Wayne, Junior Guthrie, Jasperillo, and Coalfire Run. The evening concludes with a performance by the Washington Symphony Orchestra and a Fireworks Spectacular.

In addition, fans can enjoy concession food or make a reservation for a traditional family picnic. There will be activities for children in the kids' area, and a number of local vendors will be in the park.

"This event will give folks who plan to stay home for the holiday another activity the whole family can enjoy," said CEO of Sports Facility, LLC, Christine Blaine. "We are really excited and pleased to be able to offer this opportunity to our neighbors and look forward to having a lot of fun!"

The cost is $5.00 a carload when purchased in advance ($10.00 at the gate). Anyone wishing to purchase the picnic will need to reserve that in advance as well by calling the TicketReturn Box Office at EQT Park at 866-456-WILD or 724-250-9555 or to purchase online.

The 24th season of Wild Things baseball in the MLB-partnered Frontier League is underway with more great baseball and entertainment to come. For updates, other information and more, visit washingtonwildthings.com or follow the team on social media at facebook.com/WashingtonWildThings or @WashWildThings on other platforms.

Go Wild at washingtonwildthings.com.







Frontier League Stories from June 15, 2026

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