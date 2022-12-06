Wild Things Ink IF Tristan Peterson to Extension

Washington Wild Things infielder Tristan Peterson

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things have announced the re-signing of infielder Tristan Peterson for 2023. Next season would mark Peterson's third with the team after he came to Washington in 2021 after his collegiate career wrapped up and returned to Washington after the All-Star Break in 2022.

Peterson split time between Billings (PION) and the Wild Things last season. He played in 20 games for the Mustangs and drove in seven before business picked up for him upon his return to Washington. He was signed prior to the club's trip to Canada that immediately followed the break. He registered at least a hit in all six games in Canada and, in total, was 9-for-22, with six hits coming in a three-game series at Ottawa. He drove in 11 that trip, which included two home runs and a five-RBI night July 23 at Trois-Rivières.

For the season, Peterson appeared in 32 regular-season games and slashed .302/.433/.519 with three doubles, a triple, six home runs and 22 RBI. That came after the 2021 season saw him play in 30 games in a Wild Things' uniform and slash .356/.434/.522 with six doubles, three homers and 16 RBI.

"This will be a big year for TP, he needs to show what he has learned in his first two years and take that next step in his development, both offensively and defensively," said manager Tom Vaeth. "He needs to be a guy that produces when called upon. If he can do that on a regular basis he'll be in the lineup"

Peterson spent his freshman year at Kansas State and played in 12 games before attending Howard Junior College in Texas as a sophomore the next year in 2018. He then went to New Mexico State, where he played two seasons. In 2019 he was an NCBWA and Collegiate Baseball Newspaper All-American, ABCA/Rawlings All-Region and All-WAC First Team when he clubbed 20 homers and drove in 90, the second most RBI in the country. The 2020 season only lasted 16 games before he transferred to Washington State for 2021. There he was named All-Pac-12 Conference Honorable Mention after starting in all 49 games. He totaled 58 hits, which included 16 doubles, seven home runs and 37 RBI.

"I couldn't be more excited for the opportunity to return to a great organization and fan base in Washington," said Peterson. "The expectation is always to compete for a championship, and I'm looking forward to finishing next season the right way."

The most up to date roster is available on the Wild Things' website.

