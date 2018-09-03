Wild Things Host Playoff Games this Weekend

The Wild Things have captured a playoff berth and their first East Division Championship since 2007, which locks the dates of playoff games at Wild Things Park. Washington will host Frontier League Division Series games Friday to Sunday, September 7-9, with game three Friday and games four and five, if necessary, Saturday and Sunday.

The first pitch times are as normal, as they were in the regular season this year at Wild Things Park. Games three and four are scheduled for 7:05 p.m. first pitches, Friday, September 7 and Saturday, September 8, respectively. Game five will get underway at 5:35 p.m. Sunday, September 9, if necessary. The series is a best of five.

Tickets for all playoff home games are $5 to sit anywhere in the park. Kids 12 and under receive free admission. You can get tickets at washingtonwildthings.com or by calling the box office at 724-250-9555 beginning Tuesday, September 3 at 9 a.m. All kids tickets, given they receive free admission, must be reserved by phone or bought at the box office. There is no online option for the free kids ticket. For online ticket purchases, you can also click the button at the bottom of this email.

If the Wild Things advance past the Division Series, the one seed they've clinched will allow them to host Championship series games Friday through Sunday, September 14-16. The Saturday and Sunday games for that series would be if necessary games as well.

The Wild Things will play the Evansville Otters in the Frontier League Division Series, with games one and two IN Evansville, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EDT tomorrow, Tuesday, September 3, and Wednesday, September 4. Those games can be viewed at livestream.com/WildThings.

FIREWORKS FRIDAY - 9/7 7:05 p.m.

Playoff baseball returns to Wild Things Park FRIDAY for game three of the FLDS against Evansville. Fans can enjoy a postgame fireworks display, while we giveaway left-over fan-appreciation goodies at the gate, while supplies last. Gates open at 6 p.m.

SOUVENIR SATURDAY - 9/8 7:05 p.m.

*Game if necessary

Gates open at 6 p.m. and the first 500 fans receive a t-shirt celebrating our East Division championship! It's the first since 2007 in Washington.

KIDS EAT FREE SUNDAY - 9/9 5:35 p.m.

*Game if necessary

Our popular Sunday promotion returns, as all kids 12 and under will receive free admission given the playoff promotion, but will also receive a FREE MEAL and have the opportunity to run the bases after the game.

