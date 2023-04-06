Wild Things Announces Front Office Additions

April 6, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things have announced additions to the club's front office, with four employees moving out of roles with the organization and four coming in since the end of last season.

The additions to the front office are Mitchum Donatelli (Corporate Sales Executive), Jeff Fry and Scott Fenwick (Ticket Account Executives) and Zach Anderson (Sales and Production Assistant). Outgoing front office staff includes Steven Zavacky, who served most recently as Executive Director and was an original employee, Erik Stouter and Jesus Paez, who both served as ticket account executives and Carson Zaremski, who was the team's Box Office Manager in 2022.

Donatelli graduated from Gateway High School, where he played baseball before matriculating to Point Park University where he played baseball and earned a Bachelor of Science in Sports, Arts & Entertainment Management. He has interned with the Steelers (2018) and Pirates (2019) and was most recently a digital sales rep and district manager with ADP. He will assist in all sales but primarily will work with the team's new and returning corporate sponsors and partners.

Fry joined the staff in January. He was born in Williamsport, Pennsylvania and went to Muncy High School where he played three sports. After graduation, Fry went to the University of Pittsburgh, where he earned a degree in sport and recreation management. He's worked for Little League International and FanGate Solutions and will work with group and premium area sales, season ticket holders and with all fans of the Wild Things who buy tickets to games.

Fenwick started in March, as did Donatelli and will be in the same role as Fry in the ticketing department of the organization. Scott grew up in Stow, Ohio; about 40 minutes from Cleveland. He went to Kent State University and spent three years working in the Athletic Marketing Department at the school. His degree is a B.S. in Sports Administration.

Anderson grew up in the Pittsburgh area before going to Robert Morris University where he got a degree in Media Arts. He spent three seasons working for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies and three years at Fox 40 WICZ-TV in Vestal, New York. He's also served in a production with the Pittsburgh Riverhounds and in events at Kennywood, Sandcastle and Idlewild. He will assist in sales as well as in the press box with the production team.

"It's always exciting to add new staff to the Wild Things family," said president and general manager Tony Buccilli. "They are already providing great service to fans and clients, and I look forward to see their impact on the organization."

The four new front office staff members join the existing staff of Buccilli, Christine Blaine (Vice President, Corporate Partnerships), Assistant General Managers Kyle Dawson (Baseball Operations) and Travis Pettit (Facility Operations) and Community and Promotions Manager Stephanie Keller.

The promotional schedule for the 2023 season has been announced and individual tickets for the upcoming season are on sale now at washingtonwildthings.com and at the TicketSmarter Box Office. Fans and partners interested in joining the Wild Things family or buying tickets can come to the ballpark or call 724-250-9555. The 21st Frontier League season for the club begins May 12 in Evansville with the home opener at Wild Things Park slated for Tuesday, May 16 against the New York Boulders.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from April 6, 2023

Wild Things Announces Front Office Additions - Washington Wild Things

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.