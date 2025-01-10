Wild Things Add 12-Year Pro, Ex-DSL Coach Hector Nelo as Pitching Coach

January 10, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things have announced the addition of Hector Nelo to the team's field staff for the upcoming 2025 season. Nelo, a former farmhand of four different clubs and 12-year pro, will take over for Alex Boshers, who has left the organization to pursue other opportunities closer to home.

Nelo was a 15 th round pick of the Texas Rangers in the 2007 MLB June Amateur Draft. He'd go on to play through the 2010 season with the Rangers organization and reached as high as High-A (Bakersfield) on multiple occasions. He'd go on to play with Potomac (A+) in 2011 with the Nationals' farm system and was with Washington in 2012 as well in Double-A (Harrisburg). He spent 2013 with Chattanooga, the Double-A affiliate of the Dodgers before splitting his time in 2014 between Chattanooga and Pensacola (AA, CIN). After that he went to Southern Maryland (ATLL) in 2014 before spending a few seasons in the Can-Am League between the New Jersey Jackals, Rockland (now New York) Boulders and the Sussex County Miners.

In his 12 seasons of pro ball and including time in winter leagues, Nelo won 19 decisions and posted 80 saves with a 4.16 ERA in 504.2 pro innings pitched. He struck out 483 in that time.

Once his playing career came to an end, Nelo worked his way toward coaching. He spent the 2023 season as an MiLB pitching coach (Dominican Republic complex) with the Texas Rangers and last season in a role in the DSL with the Cincinnati Reds organization.

"[I'm] excited to welcome Héctor to our organization. While it is hard to replace a guy like Alex Boshers, I feel like Hector's playing experience, in both affiliated an independent/winter leagues, will be a great asset for our pitching staff," said Vaeth. "Hector is coming from time spent as a pitching in the Cincinnati Reds organization, where he gained valuable knowledge and connections that will benefit our players and entire organization. I know he is very excited for this opportunity and will work hard in our continued quest to bring Washington a championship."

This will be Hector's first state-side pitching coach role, as he replaces Boshers on Tom Vaeth's staff.

"I'm incredibly grateful for the opportunity to join the Washington Wild Things as the new pitching coach. This organization has a strong vision for player development and winning habits," said Nelo. "I'm eager to bring my experience and passion to help our pitchers grow both on and off the field. It's an honor to be part of a culture with strong values and to have the opportunity to learn from an experienced leader like Tom Vaeth. I can't wait to get started and contribute to the success of this team."

Boshers returned to Washington for the 2024 season after originally leaving to pursue other opportunities following the 2023 season. Boshers' pitching staff in 2024 was statistically the best in the Frontier League in several categories. The Wild Things again wish him the best as his career continues and journey continues. Boshers is a two-time Frontier League Coach of the Year, as he won the award in 2021 and this past summer.

The Wild Things open their season on the road Friday, May 9, and the home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, May 13 at 7:05 p.m. Season tickets, group packages and premium areas are available now by calling 866-456-WILD or by going to washingtonwildthings.com. Fans can also follow the team's social media pages and site for news, including on X, Facebook, Instagram, Threads, TikTok and YouTube. Search @WashWildThings, go to youtube.com/@WashWildThings or go to facebook.com/washingtonwildthings.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from January 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.