Wild Things Acquire RHP Spencer Johnston from Joliet

December 13, 2022 - Frontier League (FL) - Washington Wild Things News Release









Washington Wild Things pitcher Dan Kubiuk

(Washington Wild Things) Washington Wild Things pitcher Dan Kubiuk(Washington Wild Things)

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things have announced a trade with the Joliet Slammers that has allowed the club to acquire rookie right-handed starter Spencer Johnston from the Slammers in exchange for right-handed reliever Dan Kubiuk.

Johnston started nine games in 2022 for Joliet as a true rookie and logged 51.2 innings and a 2.79 ERA. He struck out 34 and walked only eight. Four of the nine starts were quality starts, including his best, where he pitched six shutout innings against the Schaumburg Boomers in a win.

Kubiuk pitched in two seasons with the Wild Things after a trade with the Winnipeg Goldeyes brought him to Washington in the middle of the 2021 campaign. Kubiuk went 14-straight scoreless outings to start his Wild Things' career and allowed just three runs with the team in 2021 in 22 total regular-season appearances, good for a 1.29 ERA. This past season, he was 2-2 in 39 appearances from the bullpen and totaled 47.2 innings. He posted a 3.21 ERA and 67 strikeouts, good for a 12.65 K/9.

"Danny did a great job for us... trades are never easy especially when it's a guy that you've gone through the battles with, but we feel really good about getting Spencer back in return," said manager Tom Vaeth. "It helps fill a need that we have in our rotation, especially with the rookie classification, and it gives Danny a chance to go pitch at home in his backyard. We thank Danny for all his efforts in his time here with us and we wish him continued success going forward."

Johnston spent two seasons at Frank Phillips Junior College before playing two years at East Central University and one at the University of Arkansas at Monticello. He was 4-6 with a 4.19 ERA in 14 games (13 starts) in 2022 with Arkansas-Monticello and had a shutout in 86 innings of work. Over his three seasons past junior college, he walked just 37 batters in 170.2 innings while racking up 143 strikeouts.

Johnston had his contract option exercised by the Slammers but will have to sign a Wild Things' contract for the upcoming season, which will be announced when that happens. The most up to date roster is available on the Wild Things' website.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from December 13, 2022

Wild Things Acquire RHP Spencer Johnston from Joliet - Washington Wild Things

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.