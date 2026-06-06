CFL Winnipeg Blue Bombers

WILD Finish at McMahon Stadium: CFL

Published on June 6, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers YouTube Video


The first Friday Night Football game of the 2026 season ended in thrilling fashion. Calgary mounted a late comeback, but Winnipeg responded with a spectacular finish.

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Canadian Football League Stories from June 6, 2026


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