WILD Finish at McMahon Stadium: CFL
Published on June 6, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
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The first Friday Night Football game of the 2026 season ended in thrilling fashion. Calgary mounted a late comeback, but Winnipeg responded with a spectacular finish.
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Canadian Football League Stories from June 6, 2026
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