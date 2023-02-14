Wichita Wind Surge Announces Return of High-Demand Ticket Plans

The Wichita Wind Surge announces the return of the Silver Sluggers and Fireworks packages for the 2023 season.

The Wind Surge Silver Sluggers package is available for seniors 55 and older. Memberships include one ticket to all 11 Wednesday home games, a complimentary hot dog and a soft drink each game, and a limited edition Wind Surge t-shirt. The Silver Slugger package is available for $99 and includes a seat in sections 4-5 or 17-18.

The 2023 season features 14 post-game fireworks shows, including Opening Day, July 3rd, and every Friday night at Riverfront Stadium. Each fireworks plan includes one ticket to all 14 fireworks shows. The fireworks package is available for $133.

"We are excited to bring back two great ticket packages within our new pricing structure," said Wind Surge President, Jay Miller. "These two packages have been a staple in Minor League Baseball for years and we are happy to continue to offer them for the 2023 season."

Both plans will include membership perks throughout the season and guarantee each plan holder a specific seat for each event. By purchasing a fireworks plan any plan holder can secure their seats for Opening Day, Tuesday, April 11th before individual tickets go on sale to the general public. Please call 316-221-8000 to purchase your plan.

More information regarding Wind Surge promotions will become available in the upcoming weeks.

