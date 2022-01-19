Wichita State to Play Oklahoma State in Non-Conference Matchup

January 19, 2022 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Wichita Wind Surge News Release







WICHITA, Kansas - The Wichita State Shockers Baseball team will return to Riverfront Stadium on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, to host the Oklahoma State Cowboys in a non-conference matchup. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

The Shockers played the first ever game at Riverfront Stadium on April 10, 2021, in front of 7,509 fans, defeating the Houston Cougars 10-1.

"The Wind Surge organization is thrilled to once again host Wichita State at the ballpark," said Jordan Kobritz, Wind Surge CEO. "The match-up with a team from a Power-Five conference and a neighboring state will add to the excitement for the many Shocker fans in our area."

"Last season's game at Riverfront Stadium was such a success, we're excited not only for the opportunity to play there again but to do so against a quality opponent like Oklahoma State, said Eric Wedge, Shockers Head Baseball Coach. The Wind Surge do a tremendous job maintaining their beautiful facility and continuing to grow Wichita as a baseball city. Games like this are a great way to showcase both our program and support for the game in our community."

Wind Surge and Wichita State Baseball season ticket holders will have an opportunity to buy tickets before the general public, with a pre-sale starting at 10:00 a.m. tomorrow, January 20, at windsurge.com. Tickets will be available to the general public starting this Saturday, January 22 at 10:00 a.m.

The Wind Surge open their second season on April 8th at Riverfront Stadium against the Tulsa Drillers, affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...





Double-A Central League Stories from January 19, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.