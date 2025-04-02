Why San Antonio Has Become Home for Star Defender Mitchell Taintor: USL All Access

April 2, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

On the latest edition of USL All Access, Mike Watts and Devon Kerr welcome San Antonio FC center back Mitchell Taintor ahead of his side's clash with Phoenix Rising FC on the CBS Television Network this Sunday and discuss why San Antonio has become home for him over his time with the club, the differences between 2022's title-winning team and the current squad under Head Coach Carlos Llamosa, and the connection SAFC's players have built as the club moved in a new direction this offseason.

Watts and Kerr also dig into how Louisville City Head Coach Danny Cruz got his side pointed in the right direction before consecutive home victories in the past two weekends, which all-time records could fall in the coming years as Sean Totsch prepares to surpass Kenardo Forbes' all-time regular season minutes record this weekend, and what they make of the teams that remain winless after the first month of the regular season.

Tune in live to SiriusXM FC (Ch. 157) every Tuesday night for new editions of the show.

