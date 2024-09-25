Why DC Power FC Shouldn'T be Counted out Just Yet: Game Week 3

September 25, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

DC Power FC YouTube Video







On the latest edition of USL Super League Game Week, hosts Anna Witte and Marion Crowder dissect Lexington SC's and DC Power FC's early season struggles and preview the first midweek matchup between Brooklyn FC and Dallas Trinity FC. They also introduce "Five-a-Side Fantasy Draft," each selecting five Super League players for their fantasy teams.

• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...





USL Super League Stories from September 25, 2024

Dallas Trinity FC Announces Three New Kit Partners for 2024-25 Season - Dallas Trinity FC

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.