Dallas Trinity FC Announces Three New Kit Partners for 2024-25 Season

September 25, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Dallas Trinity FC News Release







DALLAS, Texas - Dallas Trinity FC today announced three new kit partners for the 2024-2025 season. DTFC will unveil the new sponsors on their kits for its road match against Brooklyn FC tonight at 6:30 p.m. CT on Peacock.

"Adding partners to our first kit is such a tremendous accomplishment for our club,'" said Dallas Trinity FC President Charlie Neil. "It's also an iconic moment for our partners, as we are excited to welcome El Rio Grande, The Wine Group/Cupcake Vineyards and Relay Human Cloud to our team as they each will be displayed proudly on our players' kits during our historic first season."

For the 2024-25 season, Dallas Trinity FC welcomes the following kit partners:

- El Rio Grande Latin Market - Official and Exclusive Grocer of DTFC; Kit Sleeve Entitlement Partner

- The Wine Group/Cupcake Vineyards - Official and Exclusive Wine of DTFC; Kit Shorts Entitlement Partner

- Relay Human Cloud - Official Partner of DTFC; Back of Kit Entitlement Partner

El Rio Grande Latin Market - El Rio Grande Latin Market is proud to announce its partnership with Dallas Trinity FC as the Official Grocery Partner. Established in 2005, El Rio Grande has been committed to providing fresh, high-quality Latin American products to communities across the Dallas-Fort Worth area. This partnership with Dallas Trinity FC reflects a shared dedication to family, tradition, and community support. Through this collaboration, El Rio Grande and Dallas Trinity FC will bring fresh food and exciting experiences to the DFW area, celebrating the connection between soccer, family, and food.

The Wine Group/Cupcake Vineyards - At Cupcake Vineyards, they believe that the joy of life lies in the details - the craftsmanship, the quality, and the moments that make everything extraordinary. Crafted to be shared and enjoyed, explored and celebrated, they grow their grapes in the finest wine regions on Earth to make quality, award-winning wines that are perfect for any occasion. Their goal is to carry this joy and passion into their new partnership with Dallas Trinity FC. They are excited and looking forward to a great season and new experiences.

Relay Human Cloud - Enabled by technology and a business model that makes sense to both employers and employees, Relay empowers companies to access a global talent pool, expand to new markets without the traditional risk, and provide a better quality of life for all.

