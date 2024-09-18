Why Dallas Trinity's Allie Thornton Returned to Play in Her Hometown: Game Week

September 18, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

On the latest edition of USL Super League Game Week, hosts Anna Witte and Marion Crowder speak with Dallas Trinity FC forward Allie Thornton about her history-making hat trick last week against Lexington SC, reintegrating to American society after playing abroad for four years, reuniting with her former SMU head coach and Trinity General Manager Chris Petrucelli, and the identity and goals of the team this season. Witte and Crowder also dive deeper into last week's matches in the USL Super League and give insight into what Lexington, Spokane Zephyr FC and DC Power FC will need to improve on in this week's matchups.

