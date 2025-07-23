Who's Going to Advance to the USL Jägermeister Cup Knockout Stage?: USL All Access

July 23, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video







On the latest edition of USL All Access, Mike Watts and Devon Kerr break down all the scenarios in the final round of the group stage of the 2025 USL Jägermeister Cup, set the number for the total points the two wild card clubs will need to reach in order to have a chance to advance, and look at the differing strategies that might be on display between the clubs still in contention to advance and those that have already suffered elimination.

Watts and Kerr also reflect on their experience calling this past weekend's edition of El Clamico as Rhode Island and Hartford Athletic squared off on CBS, the wow factor that Centreville Bank Stadium brings as one of the top new soccer-specific venues in the United States, and what the addition of new venues such as those in Rhode Island mean in the bigger picture for the USL Championship and soccer in the United States.

