Whitecaps Unveil Top 3 Food Items for Fan Voting

March 2, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps are ready for the fans to have their say! The fourteenth-annual fan voting contest to determine LMCU Ballpark's next culinary delight has begun.

The list has been narrowed down from several hundred ideas submitted by fans last month and the dozens of ideas coming out of the GFS Test Kitchen to just three choices.

Previous winners of the contest were the national-award-winning Beercheese Poutine, Mt. Wing-suvious. Declaration of Indigestion. Chicks with Sticks (celery, carrots and hummus), the Baco, Rocky Balburitto, and last year's winner, Greek Gyro Nachos.

Marc Viquez of Indianapolis, IN thinks his "Firecracker Dog" submission is another winner! "The Firecracker Dog is delicious, unique, and expected at a minor league baseball game. If you like it hot and flavorful, be ready for an assault on your taste buds. It is one of a kind, perfect for the ball game," said Viquez.

Voting will run through Thursday, March 9, and will take place on the Whitecaps website, www.whitecapsbaseball.com. The winner will be announced later in March.

Below is a complete list and description of the 3 finalists.

Fat Elvis Poutine - Funnel cake fries, peanut butter topping, bacon pieces, banana slices, and mini marshmallows. A treat so delicious, it's fit for the king!

The Spicy Peanut Burger - Savory with a kick, this burger served with a peanut butter sriracha sauce with sprinkles of green onions is sure to Thai your taste buds!

The Firecracker Dog - Every firecracker starts with a spark and this hot dog is sure to spark your appetite! A grilled hot dog served on a steamed bun, smeared with cream cheese and topped with grilled onions, peppers, and crispy jalapeno chips.

The Whitecaps open the 2023 season at home on Thursday, April 6 against the Fort Wane TinCaps at 6:35 p.m. and tickets are now on sale. For the complete 2023 schedule and ticket information, including season and group ticket prices and perks, visit www.whitecapsbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from March 2, 2023

Whitecaps Unveil Top 3 Food Items for Fan Voting - West Michigan Whitecaps

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.