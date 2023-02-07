Whitecaps Release 2023 Promotional Schedule

February 7, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







Comstock Park, MI - "Let's get after it" is a phrase often echoed around LMCU Ballpark, and that's exactly what the West Michigan Whitecaps are doing for their 30th Anniversary season.

Today the Whitecaps released their 2023 Promotional Schedule and their 7 Days of Deals, a week-long event allowing fans early access to seven 24-hour periods to purchase tickets for some of the most popular promotions planned for the upcoming season.

After welcoming their 11 millionth fan in 2022, the West Michigan Whitecaps have another summer of baseball, entertainment, and fun planned for fans. Last season nearly 340,000 people came to watch stand-out future Tigers play at LMCU Ballpark. The Whitecaps are seizing that momentum of fun, community, and experiences to bring joy to the West Michigan community with over 30 theme nights and a full slate of promotions for their 30th Anniversary season.

The 2023 season will kick off with Opening Night presented by LMCU on Thursday, April 6 at 6:35 p.m. against the Fort Wayne TinCaps. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Whitecaps 30th Anniversary trucker hat and the Dixieland Band will be on hand for pregame entertainment.

The Whitecaps will celebrate their 30th Anniversary with a new Friday promotion, Flashback Fry-days, where reserved seat pricing will flash back to $12.50, a flashback food item will be featured, and the Whitecaps will wear specialty jerseys every Friday night. If the Whitecaps win on Fridays, all fans in attendance will receive a coupon for free Cosmik Fries at HopCat. Additionally, the Whitecaps will celebrate three 30th Anniversary Nights on June 9, June 30, and August 4. Not to mention, the 30th season means everyone's favorite River Rascal will turn the big 3-0! The Whitecaps will celebrate Crash's 30th Birthday Party on June 23 at 6:35 p.m.

The 30th Anniversary of Whitecaps baseball sees the return of three fan-favorite alternate-identity promotions: Las Calaveras de West Michigan (June 10, July 30, September 8), Grand Rapids Dam Breakers (July 29), and Beer City Bung Hammers (August 18). "Fans love it when the team transforms at different times in the season," said Jim Jarecki, Whitecaps VP & General Manager. "It's special when the community joins in the fun of changing our name and persona. It's become an exciting tradition at LMCU Ballpark."

The 2022 season marked the first-ever Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond night at LMCU ballpark, and due to overwhelming fan response, 2023 will see the Marvel Universe expand to a weekend of action at LMCU Ballpark, with Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night and two additional Marvel Super Heroä Days on July 14, 15 and 16. In addition to the expanded theme nights, the Whitecaps will be wearing Marvel-inspired jerseys and hats on the field. Marvel characters Thor (July 14), Captain America (July 15), and Spider-Man (July 16) will be on hand as well. In addition, David "the Bullet" Smith, will be on hand on July 15 for a post-game Human Cannonball blast-off.

New for the 2023 season is Nickelodeon Rugrats Night on Thursday, August 17. The 'Caps will celebrate everyone's favorite toddlers with special Rugrats-themed jerseys and character appearances. The Nickelodeon fun won't stop there though; everyone's favorite pups will be back at the ballpark on Friday, July 28 as Nickelodeon PAW Patrol Night returns.

The Whitecaps Prospects Series Bobbleheads will feature three former Whitecaps: Matt Manning (May 13), Parker Meadows (May 27), and 2023 Whitecaps Hall of Fame inductee Gregory Soto (September 9). Made in Michigan Wednesday will also return in 2023 for five games, with a complete list of appearances to be announced at a later date. A 10-game Made In Michigan Wednesdays ticket package that includes the Whitecaps Prospects Series Bobbleheads is available now.

Star Wars Night returns to LMCU Ballpark on Friday, June 24, with popular character appearances from the 501st Legion's Great Lakes Garrison, the official Star Wars costuming organization. "LMCU Ballpark is home to the original Star Wars Night," said Ben Love, the Whitecaps Promotions & Fan Entertainment Manager. "The 'Caps will once again wear specialty Star Wars jerseys that will be auctioned off during the game to raise money for the Ted Rasberry Youth League."

On Wednesday, July 26, LMCU Ballpark transforms into a waterpark for the second annual Super Splash Day. This mid-July game starts at noon with lots of water added to the ballpark for kids and adults to keep cool. Water balloons, sprinklers, a dunk tank and more will all be on tap.

The Whitecaps are proud to be champions of the community as they look to continue to help raise awareness and support great causes. Highlights include:

Pride Night on Thursday, June 8 - fans will have the option to purchase a special Pride Night ticket package that includes a Whitecaps Pride hat; a portion of the proceeds will go directly to the Grand Rapids Pride Center

Negro League Appreciation Night on Thursday, June 29 to support the Urban League of West Michigan

Rivalry Night returns on Thursday, August 3 to support the Michael Sadler Foundation and ChadTough

The Whitecaps will look to "paint" LMCU Ballpark pink on Paint the Park Pink Night, August 6, to help raise awareness for Breast Cancer

Notable this season is the return of on-field host Bob Wells, who enters his 26th season as on-field leader of fun and instigator of ballpark high jinks with the Biggby Coffee Promo Crew. Public Address voice of the Whitecaps Michael Newell also returns for his 26th season.. Wells and Newell will continue as one of the great PA and On-field teams in Minor League Baseball.

To kick off the year, the Whitecaps will start their 7 Days of Deals on Tuesday, February 14, a week-long event allowing fans early access to seven 24-hour periods to purchase tickets for some of the most popular promotions planned for the upcoming season. The Whitecaps' 7 Days of Deals are as follows:

Tuesday, February 14 - Buy one Opening Day ticket (April 6), get any April game for free

Wednesday, February 15 - Buy one ticket a regular price and get half off your second ticket for the Bunghammer's game (August 18)

Thursday, February 16 - Get 4 tickets to any Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night (July 14) or Marvel Super Heroä Days (July 15 - 16) and a $20 Whitecaps gift card for just $100

Friday, February 17 - 3 for $30 30th Anniversary Nights: Get tickets to all three 30th anniversary nights (June 9, June 30, August 4) for just $30

Saturday, February 18 - No ticket fees on Star Wars Night (June 24)

Sunday, February 19 - Mother's Day Brunch and game ticket in the Pepsi Club Stadium for just $40

Monday, February 20 - Half-off Box and Reserved seats for July 1 and July 2

Whitecaps individual game tickets will go on sale immediately after the 7 Days of Deals, on Tuesday, February 21st at 10:00 a.m.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from February 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.