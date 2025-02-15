Whisenhunt Talks Roster Construction Ahead of Training Camp

February 15, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

Memphis Showboats News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - With training camp for the 2025 United Football League season around the corner, Memphis Showboats head coach Ken Whisenhunt met with the local media earlier this week to talk about how things have come together in the four months since he was named to the position.

Coming off a 2-8 season, Whisenhunt and new general manager Jim Monos have been busy remaking the Showboats' roster. As of mid-February, the team consisted of just 16 players who were on the 2024 roster to go along with 44 new faces.

"So we've got a new GM, Jim Monos, and he's done a great job," Whisenhunt said. "It's about players that fit what we think's gonna work for us in this environment. We've made a lot of changes. I think we've acquired some really good players. I'm excited to see the competition between those guys. And I think one of the things that really makes a big difference is competition on your team. That's where it starts."

Of course, on any football team, the quarterback position always sparks interest. The signal-callers are certainly part of the Showboats' roster overhaul.

"But we've got three good quarterbacks," Whisenhunt said. "Troy Williams, who was with us last year, Quinten Dormady, who is a good player, and EJ (Perry), who comes to us from Michigan, who was a good quarterback. I'm excited to see those guys compete."

Williams started three games for the Showboats in 2025 and saw action in eight contests. He was 58-of-106 passing for 591 yards, with 5 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. Perry was the starter for the Michigan Panthers last season, before going down with an injury in the fourth week of the season. He was 55-of-89 passing for 664 yards, with 2 touchdowns and three interceptions. Perry added 157 yards on the ground and 4 rushing TDs. Dormady saw action in 7 games for the San Antonio Brahmas last season, helping guide them to the UFL Championship Game. He was 103-of-173 for 1206 yards, with 6 touchdowns and 6 interceptions.

United Football League teams will take 64 players to training camp, which begins at the end of February. In less than one month, each team will trim that number to an opening-day roster of 50. Whisenhunt expects to field a well-prepared football team on March 30, when the Showboats open the season at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, hosting the Michigan Panthers.

"The biggest focus is to make sure our players understand what we're trying to do, but they do it with the proper technique, and they do it very physically," Whisenhunt said. "We've got to work with our guys and see what their strengths are, what their weaknesses are. Whoever our quarterback's going to be, what does he do best? Who's going to be our best receiver? Who's going to be our best running back? Who's gonna be the guy that can put the most pressure on the opposing passer? So those are all questions that you build as you go through camp, and then hopefully we grow into that as we go through the season."

Whisenhunt also recognizes the history of Showboats football in Memphis and understands the city has a great history of supporting their teams in all sports. His goal is to put a product on the field that Memphians can truly get behind.

"I've learned over the years what you're looking for from a player, what you're looking for from a team, and hopefully we can create that here," Whisenhunt said. "I think Memphis is a great place to do it, because there is history here. And we're hoping that we'll have a lot of success. If we can get some support from our fans and make it a more difficult environment for teams to come in and play us, it'll help us. The biggest thing we wanna do is make sure that we can be a good competitive football team that wins some games."

