What's New at Flathead Field

October 19, 2022 - Pioneer League (PL) - Glacier Range Riders News Release







Progress continues at Flathead Field as this week saw the departure of the portable clubhouses and a new milestone in the construction of the state-of-the-art permanent structures.

Interior work such as plumbing and heating and cooling has begun on the Visitors Clubhouse while the Range Riders Training Facility by Logan Health walls were completed and the work on the roof and floor assemblies has begun. The left field wall pads came down in preparation for the glass garage-style door installation between the indoor batting cages and the field.

The 20,000 square foot Range Riders Training Facility is presented by Logan Health and will feature indoor batting and pitching areas, a film room, weight training room, medical training room, cryotherapy hot and cold plunge pools, player lounge, and kitchen in addition to the traditional locker room and coaching staff offices. On the concourse level, there will be a 2,000 square foot meeting and event suite space and 6,000 square foot patio - perfect for community and group events.

The Visitors Clubhouse building will house the umpire locker rooms, visiting player locker rooms, training rooms, weight room and coach's offices.

Both the Home and Visitors Clubhouses are on track to be completed in advance of Spring Training.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from October 19, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.