2023 Missoula PaddleHeads Coaching Staff Announced

Missoula PaddleHeads Manager Michael Schlact

Missoula, MT. - The Missoula PaddleHeads have officially announced the 2023 coaching staff! Manager, Michael Schlact is returning to the Garden City after having the highest winning percentage in all of professional baseball each of the past two seasons. The PaddleHeads have re-signed 2022 hitting coach, Jeff Lyle who played an integral role in the team's success in 2022. New to the coaching staff, but not to the PaddleHeads is the new 2023 assistant coach Brandon Riley! Riley has been a leader in the clubhouse each of his past two playing seasons in Missoula!

"It's really exciting that Jeff is coming back to be the hitting coach in 2023. He was instrumental in the success we had last season and with so many returning players for next season, I know the guys are in amazing hands as they continue to develop their skills and we go for a Pioneer League Championship!" -Manager Michael Schlact on the importance of Jeff Lyle returning in 2023.

"Welcoming Brandon Riley to the coaching staff is a really cool thing to announce for us. I have always respected his hard-nosed style and his selfless leadership as a player. It's going to be fun to watch him use those same skills as a coach. I'm very excited to watch him grow in this role and we're excited to be the launching pad for his new career path!" -Manager Michael Schlact on Brandon Riley joining the coaching staff.

The PaddleHeads off-season is officially in full swing, with player signings for the 2023 season right on the horizon.

