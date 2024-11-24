What to Watch as Orlando City Host Atlanta United in the 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Eastern Conference Semifinals, Presented by Verizon

November 24, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







Orlando City vs Atlanta United (MLS Cup Playoffs)

When: Sunday, 3:30 p.m

Where: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Fla

TV: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

Radio: Real Radio 104.1, (English), Mega 97.1 (Spanish)

Here are five storylines to watch on Sunday as the Lions host their Georgia rivals in the playoffs:

Rivalry Renewed

As the page turns to Sunday this weekend, Orlando City will host its old rivals, Atlanta United FC, in the postseason for the first time in Club history. The two sides have had heated battles since Atlanta joined the league in 2017, but to date, they have yet to face each other in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. Orlando City goalkeeper Pedro Gallese, who made two crucial saves in the Lions' penalty-kick shootout win over Charlotte FC to secure their spot in the Conference Semifinals, won the MLS Save of the Year in 2022 for an amazing diving save against Atlanta United FC.

In Papi We Trust

Including penalty-kick shootouts, the Lions are on the better side of .500 all-time when it comes to advancing in single-match elimination games under Head Coach Oscar Pareja, moving on 11 times out of a total of 19 single-elimination matches. That record includes advancing eight times out of 11 opportunities at Inter&Co Stadium. One of Orlando City's most memorable single-elimination matches at Inter&Co Stadium came against New York City FC in the Audi 2020 MLS Cup Playoffs when defender Rodrigo Schlegel stepped up and saved a penalty kick in the shootout after goalkeeper Pedro Gallese was given a red card.

Staying Hot at Home

Following the Lions' penalty-kick shootout win over Charlotte FC at Inter&Co Stadium in the third and final match of the Round One best-of-three series, Orlando City SC holds a record of 8-1-4 in its last 13 home games, dating back to June 22, and a +20-goal differential across that same span. Orlando City is averaging 2.23 goals per home match in that same span. The last team in Major League Soccer that succeeded in keeping the Lions off the board at Inter&Co Stadium was the Columbus Crew back on May 25. The Lions have since scored in 12 straight home matches against MLS opposition. In postseason play, the Lions hold a 2-2-2 record all-time at Inter&Co Stadium.

Robin's Record

Sunday afternoon is set to be a big day for Orlando City captain Robin Jansson. The Swedish center back is expected to be the first player in Club history to make 200 appearances across all competitions for the Lions. Jansson made his way to downtown Orlando in the 2019 season from Swedish powerhouse AIK and has since made 193 starts in 199 appearances, scored six goals and provided four assists, while helping lead the Lions to five consecutive appearances in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Going For Titles

The Lions aren't the only team from Inter&Co Stadium with a crucial game this weekend, as the Orlando Pride will take on the Washington Spirit in the NWSL Championship match, presented by Google Pixel, on Saturday in Kansas City, Missouri. 2024 is the first year in Club history that both Orlando City and the Orlando Pride qualified for their respective leagues' playoffs in the same season. Both teams played playoff matches at Inter&Co Stadium in the same weekend for the first time in Club history two weeks ago when the Pride took down the Chicago Red Stars and City knocked out Charlotte FC.

Milestone Tracker:

- Duncan McGuire sits tied with Kaká (25) for fourth on Orlando City's all-time scoring list and is one goal away from taking sole possession of fourth place.

- Facundo Torres (25) is one assist away from tying former Lions captain Nani (26) for second on the Club's all-time assist chart.

- Defender and captain Robin Jansson is one appearance away from reaching 200 for the Lions across all competitions, set to become the first player in City history to do so.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from November 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.