What to Expect at the Franco Ontarienne Match

Ottawa, ON - Atlético Ottawa is set to bring a special blend of soccer, culture, and community outreach to their upcoming match on September 22nd, with a day dedicated to celebrating Franco-Ontarian heritage. This unique event will feature a series of cultural moments and charitable initiatives that aim to unite fans both on and off the pitch.

Twice Upon a Time: Bringing Books and Building Community

As part of the day's events, Atlético Ottawa has teamed up with the Twice Upon a Time foundation, an organization committed to providing free books to children and families who otherwise have limited access to them. Fans attending the match are encouraged to bring gently used books to donate, making a meaningful contribution to local literacy and community-building efforts. Through this initiative, fans have the opportunity to help spread the joy of reading to those in need, fostering a greater sense of connection and support within the Ottawa community.

French Music and Entertainment: A Vibrant Cultural Celebration

In keeping with the Franco-Ontarian theme, the pre-match entertainment will feature performances by Pa and DJ, bringing a lively French musical atmosphere to the stadium. These artists will help set the tone for an immersive cultural experience, enriching the match with local talent and celebrating the vibrant Francophone community.

CIBC Scarves and Fan Engagement

Fans attending the game can also look forward to receiving custom CIBC scarves as part of the day's festivities. The scarves will serve as a special memento of the match, helping to build a sense of unity and pride among supporters. The giveaway adds a personal touch to an already highly anticipated game, ensuring that attendees leave with more than just memories of a great match.

National Anthem and Franco-Ontarian Pride

Before the kick-off, the Canadian national anthem will be sung in French, reinforcing the day's celebration of Francophone culture. At halftime, fans will also be treated to a performance of the Franco-Ontarian anthem, a proud symbol of the province's rich cultural history. To add to the display of regional pride, the Franco-Ontarian flag will take center stage on the pitch, serving as a powerful reminder of the contributions Franco-Ontarians have made to the cultural fabric of Ontario.

Partnering with the Fondation Des Écoles Catholiques du Centre-Est

In a further nod to the local Francophone community, Atlético Ottawa has partnered with the French School Board, which will be the official match partner for the day. This collaboration underscores the importance of education and community involvement, aligning with the values of both the school board and the football club. It's a partnership that emphasizes the strong ties between local institutions and their shared commitment to supporting youth and culture.

Soccer Culture Kit: A Nod to the Game's Heritage

Adding to the cultural significance of the match, Atlético Ottawa's players will don a Soccer Culture Kit, specially designed to represent the rich heritage of the sport. This unique kit aims to celebrate the diverse backgrounds and traditions that make soccer a universal game, reflecting not only the club's identity but also the broader global soccer community.

A Match to Remember

With its combination of Franco-Ontarian pride, community initiatives, and high-energy soccer, the September 22nd match promises to be an unforgettable experience for fans. Atlético Ottawa continues to lead the way in creating events that celebrate the city's diverse culture while making a positive impact through charitable and community-driven efforts.

Whether you're there for the love of the game or to support the local community, this match is not to be missed. Be sure to bring your books, your voice, and your passion as Atlético Ottawa and its fans come together to celebrate a rich cultural heritage and the spirit of giving back.

