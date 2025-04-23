What It Takes to Win the USL Championship Title: USL All Access

April 23, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video







On the latest edition of USL All Access, Mike Watts and Devon Kerr welcome Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC captain Matt Mahoney for a deep dive into the Switchbacks' run to the 2024 USL Championship title, what newcomers like Marco Micaletto and Anthony Fontana are bringing to the lineup, what he learnt from Switchbacks Head Coach James Chambers when they were teammates at Bethlehem Steel FC, and why Colorado Springs has become an adopted home for his growing family.

Watts and Kerr also dig into the results from the Third Round of the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and make their picks for the games to watch in the Round of 32 as USL Championship and League One clubs face sides from Major League Soccer for the first time this tournament. There's also a look ahead to the opening round of games in the USL Jägermeister Cup this weekend, and the games you should tune into on ESPN+.

Tune in live to SiriusXM FC (Ch. 157) every Tuesday night for new editions of the show.

