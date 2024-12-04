What Does the Departure of Brillant Mean for DC Power FC?: Super League Game Week

December 4, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

On the latest episode of USL Super League Game Week, hosts Anna Witte and Marion Crowder recap Fort Lauderdale United FC's big win last week against Dallas Trinity FC, and they discuss the future of DC Power FC after the club mutually parted ways with head coach Frédéric Brillant and the announcement of Sporting Club Jacksonville joining the Super League next season. Fort Lauderdale United defender Celia Gaynor later joins the show to detail her transition from college to professional soccer, what she's learned from FTL's head coach Tyrone Mears and her role on the field as the team navigates the ups and downs of the first half of the season.

