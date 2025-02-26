What Brooklyn FC Learned from Its Trip to Italy: Super League Game Week

February 26, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

On the latest edition of USL Super League Game Week, hosts Anna Witte and Marion Crowder discuss what the head coaching change means for Lexington SC, the excitement behind Fort Lauderdale United FC and Tampa Bay Sun FC hosting friendlies against NWSL side Gotham FC, and what to expect in this weekend's match between FTL UTD and Carolina Ascent FC.

Brooklyn FC midfielder Mackenzie Pluck later joins the show to discuss what made her want to join the team, how it felt scoring her first professional goal last week, what she learned and took away from Brooklyn's winter break trip to Italy, and how she uses her drawings as a balance for her soccer life.

