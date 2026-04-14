What a Move from Will Malcom!
Published on April 14, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Colorado Mammoth YouTube Video
Check out the Colorado Mammoth Statistics
National Lacrosse League Stories from April 14, 2026
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Colorado Mammoth Stories
- Mammoth Announce NLL Quarterfinals Date as Loud House Prepares to Host Postseason Showdown
- Colorado Clinches Home Playoff Game Via 13-11 Victory over Saskatchewan
- Mammoth Secure NLL Quarterfinals Matchup at LOUD HOUSE
- Mammoth Look to Clinch Home Playoff Matchup Via Win over Rush Saturday
- Colorado Captures 13-8 Win over Desert Dogs During LOUD HOUSE Finale